Gordon's Bay Mosque

10 July 2019 10:12 AM

Refilwe speaks to Cassim Peer and Edwina Hadfield Chairperson at Gordon's Bay Residents Association. The Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society purchased land in the town back in 2014. As these things go, it has taken a while to get all the relevant permissions in place - not least of all, a rezoning application which the City approved. But now, they've hit a snag in the form of objections from members of the community.