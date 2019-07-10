Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

African Monetary Fund is a good idea and what can be done to get it going


Refilwe speaks to Danny Bradlow | SARCHI Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations at University of Pretoria. African Union gathered in Niger on the 7th of July for an 'Extraordinary Summit' where they discussed the African Continental Free Trade Area. My next guest believed that AU leaders should reinvigorate their efforts to create an African Monetary Fund. This would be used to encourage African states to engage more actively in regional trade by offering them financial support for managing the risks associated with closer regional integration and expanded intra-regional trade. Strangely enough, African leaders ALREADY signed a treaty to establish this fund in 2014. Unfortunately, progress to set it up has stalled. So far the treaty has been signed, but not ratified, by eleven AU member countries.

EWN Headlines
Nxesi: Govt must stick to labour market policies to improve access to jobs
Nxesi: Govt must stick to labour market policies to improve access to jobs

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi delivered his budget vote speech on Wednesday morning in Parliament.
Dan Matjila: Emails were used to engineer my demise
Dan Matjila: Emails were used to engineer my demise

On Wednesday was Matjila's third day on the stand and he gave further insight into the deals that were struck at the PIC and the series of events at the time.

Struggling ArcelorMittal SA to cut more than 2,000 jobs
Struggling ArcelorMittal SA to cut more than 2,000 jobs

It said more significant measures had become necessary, including a review of staffing levels, together with other interventions.
