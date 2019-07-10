Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The Lost Botanist


Refilwe speaks to Ree Treweek Why do we keep having to be reminded about the incredible talent this country produces? Two South African siblings just returned from VR@Annecy in France - a virtual reality animation festival. Their film, The Lost Botanist, was one of 9 films selected from around the world. These other projects include Emmy winners! Our local directors deserve household name status!

A nation of heavy drinkers

10 July 2019 11:27 AM
Open Line: First time car-buyer

10 July 2019 10:20 AM
Gordon's Bay Mosque

10 July 2019 10:12 AM
Travel Tuesday

9 July 2019 12:46 PM
Open Line: Drinking alcohol in SA

9 July 2019 12:00 PM
Fix Forward

9 July 2019 11:42 AM
Decolonizing Education? Include Afrikaans

9 July 2019 11:12 AM
The Business of Podcasting

9 July 2019 10:52 AM
PIC Inquiry: Dan Matjila

9 July 2019 9:53 AM
EWN Headlines
Cop wounded in Philippi East shooting
The officer was on patrol with colleagues on Tuesday night, when they came across two groups of people along a road.

Tensions rise between KZN ANCYL, ANCWL over eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede
The ANCYL don’t want corruption accused Zandile Gumede to resume her duties as eThekwini mayor but the women’s organisation said it would fight for her to be at work, with some members threatening to bring Durban to a standstill if that’s not the case.
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Mandla 'Afronaut' Maseko
The aspiring astronaut died in a motorcycle accident at the weekend.
