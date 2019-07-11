Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Mkhwebane vs Gordhan latest


Refilwe speaks to Kyle Cowan Investigative journalist at news 24 Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has maintained he was "perfectly honest" in his response to Parliament in 2016 that omitted a 2010 meeting where a member of the Gupta family "may" have been present. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gordhan had violated the executive ethics code by "deliberately" misleading the National Assembly for failing to disclose that a member of the controversial Gupta family "may have been" present at the meeting in 2010.

Growthpoint stands firm that it acquired Site B

11 July 2019 10:53 AM
Open Line: Ideas to help the homeless

11 July 2019 10:28 AM
FNB introduces nav» Wellness

11 July 2019 10:27 AM
PIC Inquiry: Matjila throws ANC under the bus

11 July 2019 9:49 AM
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards: Nominations are Now open!

10 July 2019 12:24 PM
The Lost Botanist

10 July 2019 11:42 AM
A nation of heavy drinkers

10 July 2019 11:27 AM
African Monetary Fund is a good idea and what can be done to get it going

10 July 2019 10:48 AM
Open Line: The last VW Beetle will be produced today

10 July 2019 10:20 AM
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane failed to report facts on Sars 'rogue unit' - Gordhan's lawyers
Mkhwebane failed to report facts on Sars 'rogue unit' - Gordhan's lawyers

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's lawyers have accused Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane of failing to investigate the facts behind the establishment on the so-called South African Revenue Services (Sars) rogue unit.
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet engineer continues state capture testimony
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet engineer continues state capture testimony

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard continue with giving testimony at the state capture inquiry.
Public Works Minister De Lille: The looting must stop
Public Works Minister De Lille: The looting must stop

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has wasted no time in moving to clean up in her department – including the multi-million rand debacle involving Telkom Towers, the new police headquarters in Pretoria.
