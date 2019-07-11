FNB introduces nav» Wellness

11 July 2019 10:27 AM

Refilwe speaks to Jay Caboz Journalist at Business Insider South Africa. FNB has launched a free rewards programme in its banking app that can help clients track their own health goals. Users can also get discounts at spas, gyms, healthy food delivery services and genetic testing. For more stories, go to Business Insider SA. FNB has quietly launched a free health rewards programme in their banking app that gives you discounts at spas, gyms, healthy food delivery services and genetic testing.