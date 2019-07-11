Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Mozambique Insurgency


Refilwe speaks to Jasmine Opperman | Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium. The purpose of the insurgency in parts of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado is to set up an independent state, guided by "radical islamism", according to the Provincial Attorney's Office in its charge sheet against 26 captured insurgents. According to the summary of the case against the 26, sent to the media by the Attorney's office, and published on Wednesday by the independent newssheet "Mediafax", the state the islamists dream of would consist of the northern districts of Cabo Delgado plus the southern part of Tanzania. The note said that "as their modus operandi, the accused resorted to firearms and other weapons, to behead and mutilate the bodies of their victims, to the destruction of houses and buildings of public utility,

11 July 2019 12:18 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC, opposition parties condemn EFF MPs for disrupting Gordhan speech
ANC, opposition parties condemn EFF MPs for disrupting Gordhan speech

There was a tense stand-off as EFF MPs approached Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the podium instead of leaving, and parliamentary security staff were called in to remove them.
Duduzane Zuma to learn his fate today over 2014 fatal accident
Duduzane Zuma to learn his fate today over 2014 fatal accident

Zuma faced a charge of culpable homicide, and reckless and negligent driving, following a car crash on Johannesburg’s M1 in 2014 in which Phumzile Dube was killed.
Police have no reason to suspect foul play yet in Brakpan family murders
Police have no reason to suspect foul play yet in Brakpan family murders

A 40-year-old woman and her three children were shot dead, with husband finding the bodies in the house when he returned home.

