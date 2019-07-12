Influencer Marketing is no longer the wild west

12 July 2019 10:22 AM

Refilwe speaks to Anne Dolinschek | Founder and Chief Strategist at Nfluential. Amanda du Preez complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board about YouTube and Instagram posts by make-up influencer Kandy Kane (real name Marlize Liebenberg), who boasted: “Volvo SA gave me a new car!” Du Preez’s complaint was succinct: Kane — who has 22,300 Instagram followers and 14,000 YouTube subscribers — had not identified her posts as advertising. Volvo, whose blue XC40 SUV featured in Kane’s posts, told the watchdog its “partnership agreement” with Kane, 29, from Johannesburg, “is mainly a form of trade exchange which has no financial investment”.