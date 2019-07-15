Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Understanding Cape Town's gang problem and why a military crackdown could make things worse


Refilwe speaks to Simone Haysom | Senior Analyst at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime. Cracking down on the Cape Flats could send Cape gangsters packing for Durban. This is not to say that enforcement can't work – only that it is hard to get right, and easy to get wrong, write Simone Haysom and Mark Shaw. The Cape Flats is currently enduring an intense period of gang violence, in which over 900 people have been murdered in the first half of the year and residents do not feel safe to eat standing up in their own homes, lest they be hit by crossfire.

News With Friends

News With Friends

15 July 2019 1:06 PM
Footing the NHI Bill

Footing the NHI Bill

15 July 2019 12:57 PM
Tubal Ligations

Tubal Ligations

15 July 2019 11:01 AM
Behavioural Gap

Behavioural Gap

15 July 2019 10:36 AM
Open Line: SANDF, Jacob Zuma at #StateCaptureInquiry

Open Line: SANDF, Jacob Zuma at #StateCaptureInquiry

15 July 2019 9:49 AM
Euwin Steven Benefit Concert

Euwin Steven Benefit Concert

12 July 2019 12:35 PM
Sardine Run

Sardine Run

12 July 2019 11:44 AM
DA’s Mbali Ntuli scoops young ‘Politician of the Year’ award

DA’s Mbali Ntuli scoops young ‘Politician of the Year’ award

12 July 2019 11:35 AM
Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges

Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges

12 July 2019 11:28 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA

Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he is expected to answer the allegations of state capture that have been levelled against him.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us