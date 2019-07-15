Understanding Cape Town's gang problem and why a military crackdown could make things worse

15 July 2019 10:07 AM

Refilwe speaks to Simone Haysom | Senior Analyst at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime. Cracking down on the Cape Flats could send Cape gangsters packing for Durban. This is not to say that enforcement can't work – only that it is hard to get right, and easy to get wrong, write Simone Haysom and Mark Shaw. The Cape Flats is currently enduring an intense period of gang violence, in which over 900 people have been murdered in the first half of the year and residents do not feel safe to eat standing up in their own homes, lest they be hit by crossfire.