15 July 2019 10:36 AM

Refilwe speaks to Vimal Chagan | Divisional Head for Savings and Investment at Liberty. Considering the dire state of retirement outcomes, coupled with the shrinking economy, investors’ “behavioural gap” should be a top priority for financial advisers, says Paul Nixon, the head of technical marketing and behavioural finance at Momentum Investments. Nixon says investors are exposed to an emotional roller-coaster, which climbs with a bull market and comes crashing down as market sentiment turns bearish, and acting on these emotions results in a cost in the form of lower returns. This cost is commonly referred to as a “behavioural gap”.