Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Tubal Ligations


Refilwe speaks to Dr Tracey Hinkel | Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Mitchell’s Plain District Hospital. Once women have completed their families they should be given an option to choose a permanent, once off, effective, lifelong form of contraception that is hormone free and doesn’t require any follow up. All the other forms of female contraception (apart from Copper IUD) contain hormones which can cause side effects/or are contraindicated in some women e.g. headaches; mood changes, weight gain, decreased libido, DVT risk, effect on bone mineral density etc. Whilst there are many nice non-contraceptive benefits of other methods (e.g. mirena and petogen can stop heavy bleeding, COC lowers ovarian cancer risk and treats acne, etc.); oftentimes the women coming for this operation are choosing it primarily because of their negative experiences with other methods or the desire for a ‘do it once and never have to stress about it ever again”/”one-stop-shop” method. Repeated trips to the local clinics for pills or injections are burdensome financially and often the patients have to wait the whole day at clinic before being helped.

News With Friends

News With Friends

15 July 2019 1:06 PM
Footing the NHI Bill

Footing the NHI Bill

15 July 2019 12:57 PM
Behavioural Gap

Behavioural Gap

15 July 2019 10:36 AM
Understanding Cape Town's gang problem and why a military crackdown could make things worse

Understanding Cape Town's gang problem and why a military crackdown could make things worse

15 July 2019 10:07 AM
Open Line: SANDF, Jacob Zuma at #StateCaptureInquiry

Open Line: SANDF, Jacob Zuma at #StateCaptureInquiry

15 July 2019 9:49 AM
Euwin Steven Benefit Concert

Euwin Steven Benefit Concert

12 July 2019 12:35 PM
Sardine Run

Sardine Run

12 July 2019 11:44 AM
DA’s Mbali Ntuli scoops young ‘Politician of the Year’ award

DA’s Mbali Ntuli scoops young ‘Politician of the Year’ award

12 July 2019 11:35 AM
Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges

Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges

12 July 2019 11:28 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy

Jacob Zuma told the commission that was why Ngoako Ramatlhodi found it comfortable to come to the commission and accuse him of auctioning the country.
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA

Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us