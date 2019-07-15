Footing the NHI Bill

15 July 2019 12:57 PM

Refilwe speaks to Siviwe Gwarube Spokesperson at DA. The National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) is built on a foundation of failure and ignorance, the DA health spokesperson told parliament on Friday. Siviwe Gwarube argued that the costs of proposals in the bill, which was approved by the cabinet this week, were nothing more than a thumb-suck. And the NHI pilot projects across the country have failed in a spectacular fashion,” she said. The legislation proposes a single state-run medical fund that will purchase health services on behalf of all patients from public and private sector service providers.