Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

News With Friends


Zimbini Peffer British actress Lashana Lynch (might be known to you from Captain Marvel) will be taking on the role of 007 in the 25th of the Bond series. She is not the new “Jane Bond”, but will take over his secret spy number, and in fact will be acting alongside Daniel Craig who will appear in the film.

Footing the NHI Bill

Footing the NHI Bill

15 July 2019 12:57 PM
Tubal Ligations

Tubal Ligations

15 July 2019 11:01 AM
Behavioural Gap

Behavioural Gap

15 July 2019 10:36 AM
Understanding Cape Town's gang problem and why a military crackdown could make things worse

Understanding Cape Town's gang problem and why a military crackdown could make things worse

15 July 2019 10:07 AM
Open Line: SANDF, Jacob Zuma at #StateCaptureInquiry

Open Line: SANDF, Jacob Zuma at #StateCaptureInquiry

15 July 2019 9:49 AM
Euwin Steven Benefit Concert

Euwin Steven Benefit Concert

12 July 2019 12:35 PM
Sardine Run

Sardine Run

12 July 2019 11:44 AM
DA’s Mbali Ntuli scoops young ‘Politician of the Year’ award

DA’s Mbali Ntuli scoops young ‘Politician of the Year’ award

12 July 2019 11:35 AM
Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges

Duduzane Zuma not guilty on culpable homicide, negligent driving charges

12 July 2019 11:28 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy

Jacob Zuma told the commission that was why Ngoako Ramatlhodi found it comfortable to come to the commission and accuse him of auctioning the country.
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA

Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us