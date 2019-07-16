Travel Tuesday: Backpacking

16 July 2019 12:21 PM

Afrika Mdolomba has backpacked to more than 20 countries, covering most of SouthEast Asia and parts of Southern Africa. The 28-year-old from Johannesburg shares some of his backpacking secrets. People usually think backpackers hostels are unhygienic, with grungy dorm rooms, worn mattresses and rundown buildings. That couldn’t be further from the truth: these days some backpackers hostels offer a better experience than many hotels.