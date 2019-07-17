Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Culture Club: Paint Nite


Refilwe speaks to Deon Van Druten CFO Chief Fun Officer at Yaymaker Not just any paint lesson: Let go of your inhibitions and unleash your inner artist with Paint Nite. The Original Paint Nite: Unleash your inner artist Grab your friends and unleash your inner artist at the Original Paint Nite. You’ll go from a blank canvas to a masterpiece of your own, with plenty of laughs along the way. Guided by a talented and entertaining artist, you'll be amazed at what you create, and how much fun you have doing it. Yaymaker events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get making! Instruction is provided by an expert host, so no experience is required, and everything you need is supplied. Grab your friends to paint, plant, tinker, and build—and give your week something to shout about.

Intro to Improv Comedy!

17 July 2019 1:08 PM
Open Line: Tribute to Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 10:49 AM
Savuka drummer, Derek de Beer pays

17 July 2019 10:39 AM
The Click Foundation on Johnny Clegg's passing

17 July 2019 10:16 AM
Refilwe Pays tribute to Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 9:43 AM
Travel Tuesday: Backpacking

16 July 2019 12:21 PM
South Africa's Culture of Corruption

16 July 2019 11:40 AM
Do you keep dating the same type of Person?

16 July 2019 11:01 AM
Open Line: #StateCapture Day 1 of Zuma’s testimony

16 July 2019 10:42 AM
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I don't remember insisting on Gama being appointed Transnet CEO
Former President Jacob Zuma said while he may not remember the details of the list of Transnet CEO candidates, he did recall Gama’s name making the cut.
16 more sexual offences courts to be built - Lamola
During the 2017/2018 financial year, 2,930 women and 985 children were murdered; more than 15% of the total number of people murdered in that time.
Mogoeng: Govt must fund political parties for elections to avoid state capture
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that allowing private individuals to fund politicians creates a breeding ground for corruption in the form of favours.
