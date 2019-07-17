17 July 2019 1:08 PM

Are you keeping your hilarious jokes to yourself? Need a little push? Let The 2nd Liners Improv Troupe help you tap into your creativity at their Workshop - Intro to Improv Comedy! Come for a laugh and explore the art of making things up on the spot in community. You might just surprise yourself. Are you keeping your hilarious jokes to yourself? Need a little push? Let The 2nd Liners Improv Troupe help you tap into your creativity at their Workshop - Intro to Improv Comedy! Come for a laugh and explore the art of making things up on the spot in community. You might just surprise yourself.