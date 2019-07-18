Eminent SA Aids scientist inducted into the Royal Society

18 July 2019 10:09 AM

Refilwe speaks to Prof. Salim Abdool Karim | Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa



SA’s leading Aids researcher and scientist, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, was inducted on

Friday as a fellow of the prestigious science academy the Royal Society. The London-based Royal Society was established in 1660 by royal charter and has included many of the world’s leading scientists over the past four centuries, from Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin to Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.