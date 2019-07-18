Critically acclaimed #JustMen production shines light on toxic masculinity

Refilwe speaks to Heinrich Reisenhofer and Peter Christians
#JustMen returns to the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio
Following the overwhelming success of #JustMen last year - tackling the scourge of
violence against women and children and toxic masculinity - the second instalment,
takes this urgent conversation to the next level, at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio, for a
limited season, from 17 July to 3 August, at 7.30pm. There are three selected school’s
matinee performances.
#JustMen production shines light on toxic masculinity
