Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

#JustMen


Refilwe speaks to Heinrich Reisenhofer and Peter Christians

#JustMen returns to the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio

Following the overwhelming success of #JustMen last year - tackling the scourge of
violence against women and children and toxic masculinity - the second instalment,
takes this urgent conversation to the next level, at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio, for a
limited season, from 17 July to 3 August, at 7.30pm. There are three selected school’s
matinee performances.

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
UPDATE: 24 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio
UPDATE: 24 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio

Police said the fierce blaze appeared to have been started deliberately but there was no immediate information on a possible motive.
Mathulini CPA wins land claim court battle
Mathulini CPA wins land claim court battle

The Randburg Land Claims Court has granted the association an interdict against members of 'the concerned group' claiming ownership of the land belonging to the CPA.
Old Mutual fired Peter Moyo for whistleblowing, Mpofu argues
Old Mutual fired Peter Moyo for whistleblowing, Mpofu argues

Advocate Dali Mpofu and Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi are representing Moyo at the Johannesburg High Court.

