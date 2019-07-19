Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Is South Africa Worth the Risk?


Refilwe speaks to Kevin Lings Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

From 1900 to 2018, the JSE was the best-performing stock market in the world. Fear,
uncertainty and a difficult political history have always been with us and fortune seems
to favour the brave.

Ndlovu Youth Choir headed to 'America’s Got Talent' live rounds

19 July 2019 11:59 AM
Moyo vs Mutual

19 July 2019 11:53 AM
Open Line: Mixed bag

19 July 2019 9:42 AM
The Binge Club: Emmy's Eleganza Extravaganza

18 July 2019 12:16 PM
#Critically acclaimed #JustMen production shines light on toxic masculinity

18 July 2019 11:47 AM
Sober Curious

18 July 2019 11:03 AM
Microsoft Closing Windows (7)

18 July 2019 10:37 AM
Eminent SA Aids scientist inducted into the Royal Society

18 July 2019 10:09 AM
Comment by Refilwe Moloto - Social contract in Cape Town

18 July 2019 9:27 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
City of Joburg is dealing with land invasions, says Housing MMC
Police have been sent to areas including Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Eldorado Park on Friday morning to monitor a flare-up of protests from residents who said they're fed up with land invasions.

Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament on Bosasa donation
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament in relation to the R500,000 Bosasa donation.
Jiba, Mrwebi have 10 days to tell Parly why they deserve their jobs back
The two were sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the recommendation of the Mokgoro commission which investigated whether the pair were fit for their jobs.
