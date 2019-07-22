Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Insure your belongings, Please


Refilwe speaks to Jonathan Walker CEO of Granadilla.

Is your cellphone or laptop insured against... life? It's not as simple as being covered by
comprehensive household insurance. Granadilla gives you immediate cover for the
electronic things that matter most to you.

The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Former KZN Hawks boss Booysen to sue State for wrongful arrest
Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officially withdrew charges of racketeering and murder against Johan Booysen and several other officers.
Court rules against Steve Hofmeyr in apartheid flag case
Activist Johan Pienaar exhibited a protest installation called Laying Down the Flag last year and singer Steve Hofmeyr then offered a reward to anyone who could remove the flag.
Sithole: Alex police station in dire need of resources
National Police Commissioner Khehla said a local investigations task team has been set up to improve the time it took police to respond to criminal incidents.

