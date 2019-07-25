Refilwe speaks to Christelle Colman Executive for High-Net-Worth Solutions at Old Mutual Insure.
With the latest South African Police Service (SAPS) statistics revealing that a hijacking
occurs every 32 minutes in South Africa, motor insurance is no longer a nice-to-have for
vehicle owners – it’s a must-have. In the high-net-worth space, however, wealthy
individuals can find themselves paying 20-30% more in motor insurance premiums by
failing to do a few simple things.
This is according to Christelle Colman, Managing Director of Elite Risk Acceptances – a
subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure which provides bespoke short-term insurance solutions
to high-net-worth individuals – who was speaking to Wealthwoke about the various
criteria that South African insurers take into account when calculating individual
premiums.
Make your car insurance work for you
Refilwe speaks to Christelle Colman Executive for High-Net-Worth Solutions at Old Mutual Insure.
|
25 July 2019 12:44 PM
|
25 July 2019 11:47 AM
|
25 July 2019 11:39 AM
|
25 July 2019 10:45 AM
|
25 July 2019 9:53 AM
|
24 July 2019 12:14 PM
|
24 July 2019 11:45 AM
|
24 July 2019 11:33 AM
|
24 July 2019 11:02 AM