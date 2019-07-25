Make your car insurance work for you

25 July 2019 10:36 AM

Refilwe speaks to Christelle Colman Executive for High-Net-Worth Solutions at Old Mutual Insure.



With the latest South African Police Service (SAPS) statistics revealing that a hijacking

occurs every 32 minutes in South Africa, motor insurance is no longer a nice-to-have for

vehicle owners – it’s a must-have. In the high-net-worth space, however, wealthy

individuals can find themselves paying 20-30% more in motor insurance premiums by

failing to do a few simple things.



This is according to Christelle Colman, Managing Director of Elite Risk Acceptances – a

subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure which provides bespoke short-term insurance solutions

to high-net-worth individuals – who was speaking to Wealthwoke about the various

criteria that South African insurers take into account when calculating individual

premiums.