Refilwe speaks to Brooks Spector | Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick and former US Diplomat.
Robert Mueller proved Wednesday that he might just be the least cooperative friendly
witness Congress has ever faced. During close to six hours of Mueller’s testimony before
two committees, House Democrats learned the hard way that you can lead a special
counsel to an impeachment hearing, but you can’t make him testify.
It's Mueller Time
