Refilwe speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za.
“Telkom’s wireless service is more reliable than its copper-based technology and is less
susceptible to interruptions as a result of adverse weather conditions, faults and cable
theft,” the company said.
Telkom will now migrate post-paid fixed copper users, including those on legacy DSL
technology to fibre and wireless alternatives “Based on the success of the upgrades, Telkom is now ready to discontinue its legacy, copper-based fixed-line prepaid service platform and will do so with effect from 1 August 2019.
Telkom to ADSL customers to wireless and fibre
Refilwe speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za.
|
1 August 2019 11:36 AM
|
1 August 2019 10:57 AM
|
1 August 2019 10:43 AM
|
1 August 2019 10:39 AM
|
1 August 2019 9:55 AM
|
31 July 2019 12:07 PM
|
31 July 2019 12:04 PM
|
31 July 2019 11:41 AM
|
31 July 2019 11:15 AM