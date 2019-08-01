Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Telkom to ADSL customers to wireless and fibre


Refilwe speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za.

“Telkom’s wireless service is more reliable than its copper-based technology and is less
susceptible to interruptions as a result of adverse weather conditions, faults and cable
theft,” the company said.

Telkom will now migrate post-paid fixed copper users, including those on legacy DSL
technology to fibre and wireless alternatives “Based on the success of the upgrades, Telkom is now ready to discontinue its legacy, copper-based fixed-line prepaid service platform and will do so with effect from 1 August 2019.

Bloem Boykie Diaries

1 August 2019 11:36 AM
Legal do snitches get stitches?

1 August 2019 10:57 AM
Groundwater Citizen Science Project

1 August 2019 10:43 AM
Getting retailers and consumers hooked on local goods

1 August 2019 10:39 AM
Open Line:

1 August 2019 9:55 AM
Culture Club: First Thursdays

31 July 2019 12:07 PM
Culture Club: Clay Café

31 July 2019 12:04 PM
Memorialising and Placemaking in our Cities

31 July 2019 11:41 AM
Spekboom: Offset your carbon footprint

31 July 2019 11:15 AM
