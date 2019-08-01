Refilwe speaks to Philippa Rodseth Executive Director at The Manufacturing Circle.
Last week, together with the Consumer Goods Council of SA, the Manufacturing Circle
and the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), we convened a retailer consultative
workshop to look at ways in which our major stores can increase the levels of locally
grown, produced and manufactured goods on their shelves.
Getting retailers and consumers hooked on local goods
