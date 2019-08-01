Groundwater Citizen Science Project

1 August 2019 10:43 AM

Refilwe speaks to Christine Colvin | Freshwater Programmes manager at WWF South Africa



The World Wildlife Fund South Africa (WWF-SA) is launching a citizen-science project to

understand what happened to Cape Town's aquifers. During last year’s drought, many households and businesses switched to using alternate sources of water such as grey water, rain water and groundwater. Groundwater is a shared and hidden resource that has built up over hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years.



With the expansion of current use, WWF-SA said it was unknown whether residents were

using groundwater at a sustainable rate or at a rate that threatened its viability over the

long term.