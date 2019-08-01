Refilwe speaks to Christine Colvin | Freshwater Programmes manager at WWF South Africa
The World Wildlife Fund South Africa (WWF-SA) is launching a citizen-science project to
understand what happened to Cape Town's aquifers. During last year’s drought, many households and businesses switched to using alternate sources of water such as grey water, rain water and groundwater. Groundwater is a shared and hidden resource that has built up over hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years.
With the expansion of current use, WWF-SA said it was unknown whether residents were
using groundwater at a sustainable rate or at a rate that threatened its viability over the
long term.
Groundwater Citizen Science Project
