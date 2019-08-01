Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Legal do snitches get stitches?


Refilwe speaks to Dhevarsha Ramjettan Partner at Webber Wentzel.

All employers, employees and trade unions will need to be aware of the Constitutional
Court's recent Dunlop decision which has clarified much of the uncertainty around how
derivative misconduct is applied in the workplace. (NUMSA obo Nganezi & Others v
Dunlop Mixing & Technical Services (Pty) Ltd & Others (CCT202/18) [2019] ZACC 25).

In summary, the Court held that derivative misconduct is ultimately founded on the trust
relationship inherent in all employment relationships and there is no general obligation
on all employees to share information about colleagues to their employers. However,
the court held that where an employee is aware that a colleague could potentially be
guilty of misconduct, such an employee should bring this to the employer's attention
and failing to do so can constitute derivative misconduct.

EWN Headlines
Rwanda shuts border with Ebola-hit DRC: Congolese presidency
Rwanda shuts border with Ebola-hit DRC: Congolese presidency

In a statement, it said there had been a 'unilateral decision by the Rwandan authorities' that affected citizens from both countries who had to cross the border for their work.
We must accept SA economy in serious crisis - Black Business Council
We must accept SA economy in serious crisis - Black Business Council

The Black Business Council has likened government’s response to the economic and unemployment crisis to that of a deer in the headlights.
Solidarity threatens court action if SOEs don't act against corrupt execs
Solidarity threatens court action if SOEs don't act against corrupt execs

On Wednesday, the union announced it had launched a process in terms of the Companies Act to investigate former Denel board members with a view to possible prosecution.
