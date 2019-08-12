Refilwe speaks to Eddie Rowe | Country Representative and Director, UN World Food Programme, Zimbabwe.
More than two million Zimbabweans are on the cusp of "starvation", the United Nations
food agency has said, launching a $331.5m aid appeal to help the southern African
country recover from a devastating drought.
David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), said on Tuesday
that 2.3 million people in rural Zimbabwe were in "crisis emergency mode" and need
food aid now.
Zimbabwe is Starving
