Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Zimbabwe is Starving


Refilwe speaks to Eddie Rowe | Country Representative and Director, UN World Food Programme, Zimbabwe.

More than two million Zimbabweans are on the cusp of "starvation", the United Nations
food agency has said, launching a $331.5m aid appeal to help the southern African
country recover from a devastating drought.

David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), said on Tuesday
that 2.3 million people in rural Zimbabwe were in "crisis emergency mode" and need
food aid now.

EWN Headlines
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board

Craig van Rooyen has resigned from the position, citing personal reasons.
Some Mitchells Plain residents accuse army, cops of targeting the wrong people
Some Mitchells Plain residents accuse army, cops of targeting the wrong people

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that over 1,000 people had been arrested since Operation Lockdown was launched, which saw the deployment of the SANDF in July.

WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC
WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC

The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) was dissolved last week after months of public spats.
