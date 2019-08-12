Zimbabwe is Starving

12 August 2019 10:09 AM

Refilwe speaks to Eddie Rowe | Country Representative and Director, UN World Food Programme, Zimbabwe.



More than two million Zimbabweans are on the cusp of "starvation", the United Nations

food agency has said, launching a $331.5m aid appeal to help the southern African

country recover from a devastating drought.



David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), said on Tuesday

that 2.3 million people in rural Zimbabwe were in "crisis emergency mode" and need

food aid now.