Ramaphoria is quickly dying

15 August 2019 10:06 AM

Refilwe speaks to Mcebisi Jonas Author of After Dawn: Hope after state capture.



Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said his book was about dealing with the

real issues after the euphoria of the so-called new dawn. Jonas launched his new book titled After Dawn: Hope after state capture in Hyde Park on Tuesday night.



He was one of the first politicians to blow the whistle on government's dealings with the

Gupta brothers, claiming they offered him R600 million to take the position of Finance

Minister. The book covered events leading up to state capture as well as South Africa's economic and political landscape.