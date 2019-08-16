An alternative view on Eskom

16 August 2019 10:40 AM

Refilwe speaks to Shamil Ismail Director and author of the report “Shedding light on Eskom” at Primaresearch.



Primaresearch released a comprehensive research report on Eskom which dispels some of the popular views on the causes of Eskom’s malaise. The factual report reviews the performance of Eskom over an extended period, which includes the prosperous era before the crippling 2008 load shedding, and benchmarks the current state of the utility to its “golden age” in the 1990s when Eskom was considered a world-class electricity provider. The report highlights areas of critical impact, which should form part of the discourse going forward.