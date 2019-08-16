Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

An alternative view on Eskom


Refilwe speaks to Shamil Ismail Director and author of the report “Shedding light on Eskom” at Primaresearch.

Primaresearch released a comprehensive research report on Eskom which dispels some of the popular views on the causes of Eskom’s malaise. The factual report reviews the performance of Eskom over an extended period, which includes the prosperous era before the crippling 2008 load shedding, and benchmarks the current state of the utility to its “golden age” in the 1990s when Eskom was considered a world-class electricity provider. The report highlights areas of critical impact, which should form part of the discourse going forward.

Zolani departs Freshlyground

16 August 2019 12:25 PM
Matcha do about nothing

16 August 2019 12:21 PM
Audiobooks: are you on board?

16 August 2019 11:05 AM
Open Line: Marikana Massacre & Kicks-start SA economic crisis

16 August 2019 9:52 AM
The Binge Club

15 August 2019 12:24 PM
US visa waiting times

15 August 2019 11:44 AM
What exactly is defamation?

15 August 2019 11:04 AM
Fashion and Finance

15 August 2019 10:37 AM
Ramaphoria is quickly dying

15 August 2019 10:06 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Pressured by government, Zimbabwe opposition calls off Harare protest
Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party succumbed to government pressure, calling off a street protest planned for Friday after losing a court challenge, as police set up roadblocks and barred access to its Harare offices.
Man dies in police raid in Hillbrow
Police said that a man died after falling six storeys to his death in Hillbrow on Wednesday night.
WATCH LIVE: Former FS Agri official gives evidence on Vrede dairy farm project
The former head of department for the Free State Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe continues giving evidence on the Estina dairy farm project at the state capture inquiry.
