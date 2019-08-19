Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Culture Trip: What's In A Language? My heart skipped a whole beat when I found out about a little store in Kalk Bay called the Kwaai Gallery. For those of you not in the know, i.e. not *"Coloured", "Kwaai" is literally translated to mean "angry" in Afrikaans. However, in the Coloured community it is translated to mean "amazing" or "dope" in a lesser known language called **Afrikaaps. It is owned and managed by Traci Kwaai, a Kalk Bay local, who takes complete pleasure in spreading the joy of her cultural roots. Thus Aweh Kaapstad was born.

News With Friends

19 August 2019 12:03 PM
Does the NHI legally hold up?

19 August 2019 11:00 AM
Karoo Lamb

19 August 2019 10:54 AM
Open Line: Jazz music & Cement industry

19 August 2019 10:22 AM
Has the Haarlem been found?

19 August 2019 10:18 AM
Zolani departs Freshlyground

16 August 2019 12:25 PM
Matcha do about nothing

16 August 2019 12:21 PM
Audiobooks: are you on board?

16 August 2019 11:05 AM
An alternative view on Eskom

16 August 2019 10:40 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures
Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee would continue with its programme as members had not been formally informed or interdicted from going ahead with the process.
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
The driver was angered by a motorist who drove slowly looking for parking in the CBD on Friday.
CoJ, unions sign memorandum of understanding to reduce municipal strikes
The South African Municipal Workers Union and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union are part of the agreement which will see protests being the last resort in addressing workers' grievances.
