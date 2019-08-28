Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The Commission for Employment Equity released their annual report


The Commission for Employment Equity released their annual report showing that there was still an over-representation of white people in top and senior management positions. Refilwe talks to Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso to find how big business is addressing the issue. 

The Self: Psychology - Psychometric tests, what can I (and my employer) learn about my personality? Guest: Advaita Naidoo

The Self: Psychology - Psychometric tests, what can I (and my employer) learn about my personality? Guest: Advaita Naidoo

28 August 2019 11:02 AM
WeWork is coming to SA. What are the local options? Tell us about Future Space. Tell us about the phenomena of these co-working spaces. Guest: Linda Trim | Director at FutureSpace

WeWork is coming to SA. What are the local options? Tell us about Future Space. Tell us about the phenomena of these co-working spaces. Guest: Linda Trim | Director at FutureSpace

28 August 2019 10:44 AM
Civil organisations request removal of Mkhwebane from office

Civil organisations request removal of Mkhwebane from office

28 August 2019 9:53 AM
Open Line: Economic blueprint

Open Line: Economic blueprint

28 August 2019 9:37 AM
Travel Tuesday: Digital detox holidays

Travel Tuesday: Digital detox holidays

27 August 2019 12:22 PM
Curve sized or Plus size – How is SA retail doing on inclusive fashion?

Curve sized or Plus size – How is SA retail doing on inclusive fashion?

27 August 2019 11:41 AM
Teenagers using social media

Teenagers using social media

27 August 2019 11:02 AM
AlphaCode awards R16 million to 8 fintech startups

AlphaCode awards R16 million to 8 fintech startups

27 August 2019 10:35 AM
Open Line: Amazon fire, G7 and Watson Bosasa boss

Open Line: Amazon fire, G7 and Watson Bosasa boss

27 August 2019 10:09 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
eThekwini Municipality cancels council meeting to install new mayor
eThekwini Municipality cancels council meeting to install new mayor

The ANC in the province had planned to use the sitting to install current KZN Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor.

Police deployed to Tshwane CBD to deal with shop looters
Police deployed to Tshwane CBD to deal with shop looters

This development comes on the back of Tuesday's shooting in which a taxi driver was killed.
Nkoana-Mashabane applies for leave to appeal D6 cost order
Nkoana-Mashabane applies for leave to appeal D6 cost order

A costs order was issued against former Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane earlier this month.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us