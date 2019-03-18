Absa Insights 2019

First contact with customers is almost always on their phones


Your customers expect you to be online, even if yours is a physical store. And they are, almost always, using a phone to find you. The world is changing; so in 2019 Absa has introduced a series of events featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Agriculture, Telecommunications, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Keep revisiting www.absainsights.co.za as the bank shares insights from these events to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.

Targeting individual customers and predicting their future behaviour

26 March 2019 10:55 AM
Digital footprints show retailers what shoppers are waiting to buy

18 March 2019 10:11 AM
"Absa Pocket Flow" gives merchants a clear view of their customers

18 March 2019 9:47 AM
How to use data when marketing

18 March 2019 9:34 AM
