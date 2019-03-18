First contact with customers is almost always on their phones

18 March 2019 9:20 AM

Your customers expect you to be online, even if yours is a physical store. And they are, almost always, using a phone to find you. The world is changing; so in 2019 Absa has introduced a series of events featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Agriculture, Telecommunications, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Keep revisiting www.absainsights.co.za as the bank shares insights from these events to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.