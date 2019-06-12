Mobile Network Operators increasingly don't own their infrastructure

12 June 2019 9:33 AM

Outsourcing the capital expenditure intensive part of their businesses allows them to be competitive in services. The world is changing; so in 2019 Absa has introduced a series of events featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Agriculture, Telecommunications, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Keep revisiting www.absainsights.co.za as the bank shares insights from these events to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.