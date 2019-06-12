Absa Insights 2019

Digitisation of everything: it's a brave new world with infinite promise


You can't run, and you can't hide from everything digitising. But why would you want to? The future looks bright and inclusive! The world is changing; so in 2019 Absa has introduced a series of events featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Agriculture, Telecommunications, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Keep revisiting www.absainsights.co.za as the bank shares insights from these events to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.

The promise and peril of upcoming telco regulations in South Africa

12 June 2019 10:46 AM
How Mobile Network Operators are evolving and investing to service everyone

12 June 2019 9:47 AM
Mobile Network Operators increasingly don't own their infrastructure

12 June 2019 9:33 AM
Targeting individual customers and predicting their future behaviour

26 March 2019 10:55 AM
Digital footprints show retailers what shoppers are waiting to buy

18 March 2019 10:11 AM
"Absa Pocket Flow" gives merchants a clear view of their customers

18 March 2019 9:47 AM
How to use data when marketing

18 March 2019 9:34 AM
First contact with customers is almost always on their phones

18 March 2019 9:20 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

CapeTalk Music Survey

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week

EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavalos with summoms

Crime prevention in schools requires multifaceted intervention - Education Dept

