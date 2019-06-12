Absa Insights 2019

Digitisation of everything: there's much peril but infinite promise


You can't run, and you can't hide from everything digitising. But why would you want to? The future looks bright and inclusive!

The promise and peril of upcoming telco regulations in South Africa

12 June 2019 10:46 AM
How Mobile Network Operators are evolving and investing to service everyone

12 June 2019 9:47 AM
Mobile Network Operators increasingly don't own towers and other infrastructure

12 June 2019 9:33 AM
Targeting individual customers and predicting their future behaviour

26 March 2019 10:55 AM
Digital footprints show retailers what shoppers are waiting to buy

18 March 2019 10:11 AM
"Absa Pocket Flow" gives merchants a clear view of their customers

18 March 2019 9:47 AM
How to use data when marketing

18 March 2019 9:34 AM
First contact with customers is almost always on their phones

18 March 2019 9:20 AM
