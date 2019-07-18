Absa Insights 2019

The business of farming: Here's what you need to know about Africa


Absa's Roux Wildenboer chats to Hendrik Van Der Linde and Ray Van Rooyen (Secondary Agriculture, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking) on the investment opportunities, infrastructure constraints and the potential that technology presents in the agricultural sector on the African continent.

The world is changing; so in 2019 Absa has introduced a series of events featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Agriculture, Telecommunications, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Keep revisiting www.absainsights.co.za as the bank shares insights from these events to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.

Agricultural sector to power up with renewable energy to fight food insecurity

18 July 2019 8:28 AM
Investment Opportunities

18 July 2019 8:28 AM
Crop-spraying drones are taking Africa into greener pastures

18 July 2019 8:28 AM
The promise and peril of upcoming telco regulations in South Africa

12 June 2019 10:46 AM
Digitisation of everything: it's a brave new world with infinite promise

12 June 2019 10:17 AM
How Mobile Network Operators are evolving and investing to service everyone

12 June 2019 9:47 AM
Mobile Network Operators increasingly don't own their infrastructure

12 June 2019 9:33 AM
Targeting individual customers and predicting their future behaviour

26 March 2019 10:55 AM
Digital footprints show retailers what shoppers are waiting to buy

18 March 2019 10:11 AM
