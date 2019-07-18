Absa Insights 2019

Agricultural sector to power up with renewable energy to fight food insecurity


Absa's Roux Wildenboer chats to Hendrik Van Der Linde and Ray Van Rooyen (Secondary Agriculture, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking) on the investment opportunities, infrastructure constraints and the potential that technology presents in the agricultural sector on the African continent.

The world is changing; so in 2019 Absa has introduced a series of events featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Agriculture, Telecommunications, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure.

