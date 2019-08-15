Absa Insights 2019

How South Africans could REIPPP the benefits of renewable energy


Absa's Bhavtik Vallabhjee chats to Colin King (Principal: Resource and Project Finance, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking) about the development of South Africa’s renewable energy rescue plan and business opportunities that exist in the regional power, utilities and infrastructure sectors.

The world is changing; so in 2019 Absa has introduced a series of events featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Agriculture, Telecommunications, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Keep revisiting www.absainsights.co.za as the bank shares insights from these events to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.

The spin-off effects coming to SA from Mozambique gas market development

15 August 2019 11:25 AM
Renewable energy to light up the dark continent

15 August 2019 11:25 AM
Could Mozambique close Africa’s crippling energy gap?

15 August 2019 11:02 AM
Agricultural sector to power up with renewable energy to fight food insecurity

18 July 2019 8:28 AM
Investment Opportunities

18 July 2019 8:28 AM
The business of farming: Here's what you need to know about Africa

18 July 2019 8:28 AM
Crop-spraying drones are taking Africa into greener pastures

18 July 2019 8:28 AM
The promise and peril of upcoming telco regulations in South Africa

12 June 2019 10:46 AM
Digitisation of everything: it's a brave new world with infinite promise

12 June 2019 10:17 AM
