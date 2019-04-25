Politics Sphithiphithi: Why South Africa’s youth is not interested in voting

25 April 2019 9:53 PM

Nothing for us, without us: that’s what young people told Eyewitness News’ Theto Mahlakoana and Clement Manyathela in our first Politics Sphithiphithi podcast. According to the recent South African Citizens Survey, more than 4,5 million eligible young South Africans have no plans to vote come 8 May. So what are political parties getting so wrong? We sought insights from activist Mpho Ndaba, Youth Lab think tank member Lwaphesheya Khoza, and political analyst and EWN contributor Sam Mkokeli.