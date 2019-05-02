Politics Sphithiphithi: Are Cope, Agang SA & ADEC still worth your vote?

25 Years of Democracy

Congress of the People (Cope), Agang SA, and African Democratic Chagnge (ADEC) have been branded “failed parties”. Some argue there are no prospects of them increasing their support base in the upcoming elections. But the parties have told Eyewitness News’ Clement Manyathela and Theto Mahlakoana in our second episode of Politics Sphithiphithi. Cope has seen a dramatic decline in its support since 2009, Agang SA was abandoned by its founder, former apartheid activist Mamphele Ramphele, and the founder of the African Democratic Change Makhosi Khosa left the organisation during infighting and only returned just to resuscitate the party. Have they gotten their act together? So should you vote for these parties? We discuss this with Cope general secretary Papi Kganare, Agang SA leader Andries Tlouamma and Joseph Lolwane from the ADEC.

Politics Sphithiphithi: Why South Africa’s youth is not interested in voting

25 April 2019 9:53 PM
50 at 25: 'No matter what the ANC does, it will still win the election'

25 April 2019 3:18 PM
Political elders weigh in on 25 Years

23 April 2019 12:41 PM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAF
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected Caster Semenya's challenge against IAAF rules forcing her to lower her testosterone levels to compete with women. Her legal team say her advantages are no different from other genetic variations celebrated in sport – and that “her genetic gift should be celebrated, not discriminated against”.

Pathologist testifies on Jeremiah Ruiters’ spinal, brain injuries
Abigail Ruiters has been charged with child neglect in relation to the death of her 18-month-old son, while Ameerudien Peters has been on trial for raping and murdering the toddler.
I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chief
KwaMthethwa chief Mthethwa said his village needed a tarred road, tractors for farming and fencing, and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he would report to the government to assist.
