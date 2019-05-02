Politics Sphithiphithi: Are Cope, Agang SA & ADEC still worth your vote?

2 May 2019 10:48 AM

Congress of the People (Cope), Agang SA, and African Democratic Chagnge (ADEC) have been branded “failed parties”. Some argue there are no prospects of them increasing their support base in the upcoming elections. But the parties have told Eyewitness News’ Clement Manyathela and Theto Mahlakoana in our second episode of Politics Sphithiphithi. Cope has seen a dramatic decline in its support since 2009, Agang SA was abandoned by its founder, former apartheid activist Mamphele Ramphele, and the founder of the African Democratic Change Makhosi Khosa left the organisation during infighting and only returned just to resuscitate the party. Have they gotten their act together? So should you vote for these parties? We discuss this with Cope general secretary Papi Kganare, Agang SA leader Andries Tlouamma and Joseph Lolwane from the ADEC.