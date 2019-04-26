Jon Qwelane interviews Nelson Mandela (Part 2)

26 April 2019 11:28 AM

On Sunday the 11th of February 1990, after 27 years behind bars, Nelson Mandela walked out of Victor Verster Prison, a free man. Just over 4-years later, as ANC president, he led the party into South Africa’s first democratic elections. In one of his last major media interviews before the polls opened, he joined Jon Qwelane on 702’s Talk at 9. Listeners were given unprecedented access to the man who’d already become a global icon, and would soon be democratic South Africa’s first president. Aired 5 April 1994