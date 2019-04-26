Dennis Smith takes calls on alleged airlift planning

26 April 2019 11:43 AM

Now around this time 25 years ago, there was a fair amount of anxiety and fear of the unknown. Millions of South Africans were about to vote for the first time, some major parties did not want to take part in the poll, right wingers were planting bombs, while political violence in what was Natal threatened the election altogether. White South Africans who’d traditionally been the most secure, were being offered a way out. Reports in European media said Britain and Portugal were preparing to evacuate their citizens, if chaos broke out. The first Dennis Smith heard of this was when Mona called 702 on Easter Monday of 1994. Aired 4 April 1994