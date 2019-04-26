26 April 2019 11:49 AM

As part of 702’s extensive coverage of South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, senior award-winning ITN reporter, Desmond Hamill, was brought on board to produce a feature called Election Watch. His brief was to cover election-related events and political developments in the lead-up to the poll, before reporting on the election itself as it unfolded. Hamill, a seasoned journalist who had worked as a foreign correspondent around the world, brought a new perspective and some much-needed insight into the historic event. Let’s take a listen to one edition of 702’s Election Watch with Desmond Hamill, broadcast on the John Robbie Show during the first day of special voting.