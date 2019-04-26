As part of 702’s extensive coverage of South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, senior award-winning ITN reporter, Desmond Hamill, was brought on board to produce a feature called Election Watch. His brief was to cover election-related events and political developments in the lead-up to the poll, before reporting on the election itself as it unfolded. Hamill, a seasoned journalist who had worked as a foreign correspondent around the world, brought a new perspective and some much-needed insight into the historic event. Let’s take a listen to one edition of 702’s Election Watch with Desmond Hamill, broadcast on the John Robbie Show during the first day of special voting.
Election Watch with Desmond Hamill
|
26 April 2019 1:29 PM
|
Dan Moyane & Chris Gibbons describe Nelson Mandela's inauguration
|
26 April 2019 1:25 PM
|
26 April 2019 1:23 PM
|
26 April 2019 1:22 PM
|
26 April 2019 1:21 PM
|
26 April 2019 1:20 PM
|
26 April 2019 1:17 PM
|
26 April 2019 1:16 PM
|
26 April 2019 1:13 PM
|
26 April 2019 1:11 PM