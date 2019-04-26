Jon Qwelane interviews FW de Klerk (Part I)

26 April 2019 12:23 PM

One of the main parties contesting the 1994 democratic elections was the National Party. Best known for legislating Apartheid in 1948, the party finally decided to reform and negotiate with the ANC on the transition to democracy. FW de Klerk, South Africa’s president at the time, joined Jon Qwelane on 702’s Talk at 9. Aired 20 April 1994