John Berks interviews Cyril Ramaphosa

In 1994, a young Cyril Ramaphosa was Secretary General of the ANC. He’d been elected to the role after many years as a trade unionist, eventually leading the powerful National Union of Mineworkers. Many believed that Ramaphosa was being groomed to replace Mandela as President in 1999. But that wasn’t to be. Ramaphosa had to wait another 19 years before ascending to that office. He joined John Berks on his 702 morning show in early April, with just weeks to go before the crucial 1994 elections. John found out a little bit more about the man behind the politician, and his love for good cuisine. Aired 3 April 1994