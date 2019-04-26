Jenny Crwys-Williams gets a call from Frikkie

26 April 2019 12:36 PM

Today 25 years ago, voting was taking place around the country in South Africa’s first democratic election. The 27 of April 1994, was in fact the second of 4 days of voting. Special voting had started the day before, the 26th of April. That day also saw the new South African flag raised for the first time. The moment wasn’t lost on one of 702’s popular callers from Sunnyside in Pretoria, a man named Frikkie. He called into the Jenny Crwys-Williams’ Show. Aired 27 April 1994