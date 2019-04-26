702 Recalls 1994

CBS Editor news report on JSI bomb


Many people woke up to the first day of voting in the country’s democratic election, with news that a car bomb had exploded outside the terminal building at Johannesburg’s Jan Smuts International Airport. 18 people were injured, and there was extensive damage to the building and the area around it. One of the eyewitnesses, an editor at American CBS network, Randy Levine, told Mike Mills what he saw early that morning. Aired 27 April 1994

EWN report on Nelson Mandela's Inauguration VIP Lunch

EWN report on Nelson Mandela's Inauguration VIP Lunch

26 April 2019 1:29 PM
Dan Moyane & Chris Gibbons describe Nelson Mandela's inauguration

Dan Moyane & Chris Gibbons describe Nelson Mandela's inauguration

26 April 2019 1:25 PM
John Berks and the IFP sticker printing

John Berks and the IFP sticker printing

26 April 2019 1:23 PM
John Robbie hears from political party leaders

John Robbie hears from political party leaders

26 April 2019 1:22 PM
General calls to 702

General calls to 702

26 April 2019 1:21 PM
Miscellaneous political adverts

Miscellaneous political adverts

26 April 2019 1:20 PM
702 Promo

702 Promo

26 April 2019 1:17 PM
John Robbie takes calls from voters

John Robbie takes calls from voters

26 April 2019 1:16 PM
John Robbie chats to IEC spokesperson Nicky Moore

John Robbie chats to IEC spokesperson Nicky Moore

26 April 2019 1:13 PM
John Robbie interviews Trevor Huddleston in London

John Robbie interviews Trevor Huddleston in London

26 April 2019 1:11 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
First death as Cyclone Kenneth smashes into Mozambique
First death as Cyclone Kenneth smashes into Mozambique

Category three Cyclone Kenneth, packing winds of 160 kilometres an hour, struck the north coast's Cabo Delgado province late Thursday after swiping the Comoros islands.

Threat of deregistration is a political attack - Amcu
Threat of deregistration is a political attack - Amcu

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said government was being used by mining house bosses to bully the union for being militant. He said Amcu intends to hold an elective congress in September to prevent its deregistration.
Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane
Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi revealed in a parliamentary reply this week his department was assisting Parliament in looking at the feasibility of moving house.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us