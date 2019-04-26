CBS Editor news report on JSI bomb

26 April 2019 12:43 PM

Many people woke up to the first day of voting in the country’s democratic election, with news that a car bomb had exploded outside the terminal building at Johannesburg’s Jan Smuts International Airport. 18 people were injured, and there was extensive damage to the building and the area around it. One of the eyewitnesses, an editor at American CBS network, Randy Levine, told Mike Mills what he saw early that morning. Aired 27 April 1994