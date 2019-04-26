702 Recalls 1994

Debora Patta reports on Nelson Mandela voting


25 years ago, voting in the country’s first democratic election began on the 26th of April 1994 - the first day of Special Voting. It was the beginning of 4 days of polling, but it was Wednesday the 27th that most South Africans were waiting for. And while the media was spread across the country, the main focus for many local and international journalist was on the small community of Inanda in then Natal. That’s where ANC President, and former political prisoner, Nelson Mandela would be making his cross. One of 702’s senior reporters, Debora Patta was there to witness the historic moment. Jenny Crwys-Williams spoke to Debora about the experience.

26 April 2019 1:29 PM
26 April 2019 1:25 PM
26 April 2019 1:23 PM
26 April 2019 1:22 PM
26 April 2019 1:21 PM
26 April 2019 1:20 PM
26 April 2019 1:17 PM
26 April 2019 1:16 PM
26 April 2019 1:13 PM
26 April 2019 1:11 PM
