26 April 2019 12:57 PM

702 has always been an important part of South African society, especially in Gauteng. The station provides hundreds of thousands of listeners the chance to engage in, and listen to, open and honest social and political debate. 702 has, at the same time, been accused by both the left and right wing of the political spectrum of being biased – which means the radio station has been doing something right. The one thing 702 has always championed is social justice, and a better South Africa for all citizens. The station played its role in promoting the country’s first free and fair democratic elections.