Jenny Crwys-Williams hears from euphoric voters

26 April 2019 12:59 PM

One of 702’s strengths has always been our role in the community, offering Gauteng residents a platform to share their views, while giving access to political leaders, celebrities, authors, sports people and many more important individuals. So it came as no surprise that the radio station played a crucial role in the runup to, and during South Africa’s first democratic elections. The open line is an important part of 702, and it was put to good use in April 1994. Here is a selection of callers to Jenny Crwys-Williams on the first day of proper voting, some sharing the emotions of the moment.